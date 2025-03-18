Parliament pushes for mobile number portability to enhance telecom competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament urged the government to expedite the implementation of a Mobile Number Portability (MNP) licensing framework, as outlined in the 2018 National Broadband Policy, to foster competition and enhance service quality in Uganda’s telecommunications sector.

MNP enables mobile phone users to switch telecom providers without changing their phone numbers, offering greater consumer flexibility and seamless connectivity.

The push for MNP was spearheaded by Mityana District Woman Representative Joyce Bagala, who emphasized that the current system limits customer choice and stifles service improvement. Bagala argued that the inability to retain phone numbers when switching providers leaves Ugandans trapped with underperforming telecom operators.

“The National Broadband Policy, 2018, requires mobile number portability as part of licensing conditions. However, it has not been implemented in Uganda, unlike in other jurisdictions where customers can switch providers without changing their numbers,” Bagala stated.

She highlighted that Uganda lags behind countries like Kenya, where MNP is fully operational, and stressed the need for urgent action to align with regional standards.

Bagala’s motion, presented under Rule 56 of Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, was seconded by Masaka City MP Juliet Nakabuye Kakande and Kigulu County South MP Milton Reinhard Muwuma.

The current system in Uganda forces consumers to either remain with their existing telecom provider or lose their phone numbers, creating significant barriers to competition and service improvement. Parliament’s call for MNP aims to empower consumers, promote fair competition, and drive better service delivery in the telecom sector.