Parliament demands answers from Gov’t on Bobi Wine’s banned concerts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to issue a statement regarding the banned concerts of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Kadaga’s directive follows the ban of all Kyagulanyi’s concerts by the police in different parts of the country.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, Kyagulanyi sought parliament’s intervention into what he described as the police’s sabotage of his music concerts and other functions.

“Apart from being a Member of Parliament, I am a musician, a profession that I have practiced for close to two decades. Honorable Members, just like you who some of you who are doctors, lawyers, pastoralists and teachers outside this House, I am also a musician and that is how my family survives and indeed through that trade I employ hundreds of Ugandans,” said Kyagulanyi in part.

He reported that since last year October, Police has made it a habit to sabotage his music concerts.

He also noted the frustration he received from the Force when he wanted to host his recent ‘Kyarenga Concert’ at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole. However, the concert was later hosted at the legislator’s One Love Beach in Busabala.

Kyagulanyi further reported other concerts which have been frustrated by police because of his involvement. He also said that he is being stopped from attending church Services and other functions.

Kadaga then directed the Security Minister Gen. Elly Tumwine to respond to the issued raised by Kyagulanyi.

However, when he stood up, Tumwine instead reported a chat he had with the Kyagulanyi when he had just joined parliament on whether he was able to balance his profession as a musician and politics.

Gen. Tumwine’s statement angered several MPs with Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya putting him to order noting that several legislators are practicing their professions without hindrance.

Kadaga ruled Tumwine out of order directing him to address himself to the violation of MP Kyagulanyi’s right under Article 40 of the Constitution.

Kadaga directed Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to appear before Parliament and explain the State’s actions against Kyagulanyi.

Recently Andrew Benon Kibuuka, the President of the Federation of Performing Artistes of Uganda (FPAU) condemned police actions of blocking Kyagulanyi ‘s concerts. He said that the federation had written to Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola about the matter.

URN