Parliament defends UGX 10Bn COVID-19 cash

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has said the 10 billion Shillings allocated to the institution for COVID-19 interventions will not go to individual Members of Parliament but for the oversight work by the taskforce.

Parliament allocated itself 10 billion Shillings part of the over 300 billion Shillings supplementary expense for the COVID-19 intervention. However, the move has drawn criticism especially on social media where members are being accused of being selfish.

The Parliaments Deputy Director in charge of Corporate and Public Affairs Hellen Kaweesa told URN that the Parliament oversight team will be moving through the country to ensure that members of the public follow measures set up in relation to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Parliament set up a five-man team to join the National Taskforce on coronavirus. Its members include MP’s Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Francis Mwijukye, Esther Anyakun, Ayivu County MP Bernard Atiku, the Sergeant-at-Arms Ahmed Kagoye and the Parliament Doctor.

According to Kaweesa, the money is for MPs to carry out oversight function on supplementary funds given but also overseeing the general intervention countrywide. Part of it will also be used by the Health Committee which is currently in session.

She says the taskforce and committee will go out countrywide to see how different operations are taking place, especially looking at protective gear, issues of health workers, porous borders and oversight on issues of donations and relief among others.

Members of Parliament had earlier expressed concern that they have been left out of the COVID-19 interventions, with some of them asking for funding.

Budget has allocated money to several sectors like security, health, ICT, information and National guidance, Kampala Capital City Authority and Local government.

******

URN