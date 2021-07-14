Parliament confirms Shadow Cabinet

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has confirmed a 30 member Shadow Cabinet appointed by the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Mathias Mpuuga.

This was during this afternoon’s plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

Mpuuga officially presented the names of legislators appointed on the Shadow Cabinet. This comes after the process of appointing, vetting and swearing-in a total of 81 Ministers appointed by President Yoweri Museveni to serve in his cabinet.

The Shadow Cabinet is responsible for scrutinizing policies, actions of the government and also offers alternative proposals. It is composed of the majority MPs from the opposition main party in parliament, the National Unity Platform-NUP.

While presenting the appointed Shadow Ministers, Mpuuga said that the opposition believes in a lean Cabinet and that this is the reason they did not attempt to expand the size of the Shadow Cabinet.

He said that the appointed team will be able to offer Ugandans the best alternative.

Last month, President Museveni sought Parliament’s approval to increase the number of Ministers from 79 to 81. This was per Article 113 (2) and 114 (3) of the Constitution which provides that the cabinet shall have a total number of 42 ministers (Cabinet and State) and that the president can only vary the number with the approval of parliament.

The Shadow Ministers confirmed by Parliament are Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba as Attorney General, Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi Muhammad as Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Kyotera Woman MP Nantongo Fortunate as Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Others are Bukonzo West MP Atkins Katusabe as Minister of Public Service, Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko as Minister of Presidency and Security, Kabonera County MP Dr Bwanika Abed Kimaanya as Minister of Agriculture, Luweero Woman MP Nabukenya Brendah as Minister of Education, Erute South MP Odur Jonathan as Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mukono North MP Kiwanuka Abdallah as Minister of Internal Affairs, Jinja City West MP Dr Batuwa Timothy Lusala as Minister of Health, Mawokota South MP Nsibambi Yusuf as Minister of Works and Transport and Rubaga North MP Kawalya Abubaker as Minister of Kampala Capital City Authority.

Also confirmed is Kyadondo East MP Nkunyingi Muwada as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nakawa East MP Balimwezo Ronald Nsubuga as Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development, Hoima City Woman MP Nyakato Asinasi as Minister of Energy and Minerals, Mbale Industrial Division MP Masaba Karem as Minister of Tourism and Wildlife, Kassanda South MP Kabuye Frank as Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Buhweju County MP Mwijukye Francis as Minister of Trade and Industry.

The male shadow ministers are 19 and females are 11. The National Unity Platform-NUP, the leading Opposition Party has 18 positions, Forum for Democratic Change-FDC 7, Independents 2, Democratic Party – DP 1, Uganda People’s Congress-UPC 1 and People’s Progressive Party-PPP 1.

URN