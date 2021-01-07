Parishioners irked by Museveni’s posters pasted on church wall

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parishioners at Christ the King Catholic Church in Arua City are up in arms against the presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s campaign posters have been plastered on the church walls.

The parishioner woke up on Wednesday morning to find dozens of Museveni’s campaign posters pasted on the pillars of the perimeter fence of the church and all entry points.

According to sources close to the church and vendors, the posters were pasted on the church premises by unknown who were driving a Toyota Hiace vehicle in the wee hours on Wednesday morning under the watchful eye of some plain clothed armed personnel.

Several Parishioners has called for the removal of the campaign posters by security and NRM officials.

Father Pius Yobuta, the Priest Christ the King Catholic Church declined to comment on the matter but was seen engaging the District Police Commander, Resident District Commissioner and District Internal Security Officer-DISO probably to plead with them to remove the posters.

Juma Shesa, the Arua City Returning officer told URN that he hasn’t received any official complaint on the posters from the administration of Christ the King church.

But Arua Resident District Commissioner, Nahori Oyam wonders why the fuss and hullabaloo about Museveni’s campaign posters put on the Church wall is all about.

********

URN