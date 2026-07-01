Matembe given bail

“I am a simple human being entitled to give justice to all people of Uganda. I owe allegiance to Uganda. I am a judicial officer, a Catholic by religion and aged 45 years. God help me in the decision I am about to deliver,” Atim said before reading her ruling.

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Luzira Magistrates Court has granted bail to former Ethics and Integrity Minister Dr. Miria Matembe, who is facing charges of promoting sectarianism.

Grade One Magistrate Sheilah Gloria Atim ruled that Matembe had satisfied the legal requirements for temporary release pending trial. The court ordered her to execute a non-cash bond of three million shillings, while each of her sureties was bonded at three million shillings, also non-cash.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed Matembe to refrain from making statements that could amount to sectarianism and to report to court whenever required until the case is concluded.

In her ruling, Magistrate Atim said courts must consider the nature of the offence, the accused’s place of abode and the public interest when determining bail applications. However, she emphasized that every accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty and found that the factors before the court favoured Matembe’s release.

The magistrate noted that promoting sectarianism carries a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment, which she said was not so severe as to justify continued detention on that basis alone.

She also considered Matembe’s personal circumstances, including that she has no previous criminal record, is a well-known public figure and, at 73 years of age, qualifies as a person of advanced age. Atim cited a Supreme Court precedent recognizing persons aged 50 years and above as falling within that category.

Addressing the prosecution’s claim that Matembe lacked a fixed place of abode after allegedly going into hiding when security personnel attempted to arrest her, the magistrate found no reason to doubt that she has a known residence.

“The State can make sure that she does not abandon her home,” Atim ruled.

The court further held that the prosecution had failed to present evidence that Matembe was likely to interfere with ongoing investigations if released.

Atim also found Matembe’s sureties to be substantial and reliable, relying on principles established in a previous High Court decision by the late Justice Wilson Masalu Musene in a case involving opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye.

She said the sureties occupy well-known public offices and have identifiable places of work. Before concluding her ruling, Atim rejected suggestions that the judiciary should be viewed through a political lens following defence submissions that the prosecution was politically motivated.

She said it was wrong for supporters of accused persons to malign judicial officers, just as it was wrong to oppose the release of accused persons who are legally entitled to bail.

“I am a simple human being entitled to give justice to all people of Uganda. I owe allegiance to Uganda. I am a judicial officer, a Catholic by religion and aged 45 years. God help me in the decision I am about to deliver,” Atim said before reading her ruling.

Court proceedings showed Atim appearing emotional while delivering the decision.

The ruling followed submissions from both the prosecution and the defence.

Senior State Attorney Miriam Kulusum had asked the court to reject the bail application, arguing that although promoting sectarianism is a bailable offence, the grant of bail remains discretionary.

The prosecution argued that Matembe had not produced a national identification card to demonstrate she would remain within the court’s jurisdiction. It also contended that her claim of fleeing her home after an alleged security raid meant she no longer had a reliable place of abode.

State prosecutors further challenged the credibility of some of Matembe’s sureties, citing alleged discrepancies in telephone registration details, and questioned whether some, including Amuru District Woman MP Ruth Akello, would be able to supervise the accused effectively given their official responsibilities.

The prosecution also argued that the defence had not produced sufficient medical evidence to support claims of Matembe’s illness and urged the court to consider what it described as the likelihood that she could commit similar offences if released.

Alternatively, the state requested that if bail were granted, Matembe should surrender her passport and be prohibited from making public statements capable of constituting similar offences.

The defence, led by Uganda Law Society Vice President Anthony Asiimwe and lawyer Steven Kalali, argued that Matembe is a respected public figure, constitutional lawyer, advocate and former minister with no criminal record and was not a flight risk.

The lawyers told the court that Matembe had gone into hiding after armed security personnel allegedly raided her Luzira home in search of her and maintained there was no evidence she would interfere with investigations or witnesses if released.

Matembe denied the charge when she first appeared before court on Tuesday.

According to the prosecution, Matembe made remarks during a June 2026 interview on DK TV Uganda alleging that “all our taxes are being spent on the Banyankole women ministers”.

Prosecutors contend the statements were likely to promote hostility, hatred or ill will against members of the Banyankole ethnic group.

The court adjourned the case to August 19, 2026, to allow investigators more time to complete their inquiries.

Following the ruling, Matembe’s supporters, including activists and National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders, sang songs of praise in Luganda inside the court precincts.

They welcomed the decision and commended the magistrate, saying she had upheld democracy and the rule of law.