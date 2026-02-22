Parents win cash as dfcu rewards first School Fiiz! Weight Off campaign winners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | dfcu Bank has rewarded eight customers in the ongoing nationwide “School Fiiz! Weight Off!” campaign, reaffirming its commitment to easing the financial pressure that comes with the back-to-school season for parents and school owners across Uganda.

The winners received their cash prizes at dfcu Bank’s Head Office in Nakasero, Kampala early this week, as part of the three-month campaign designed to reduce the stress associated with school fees payments at the start of the academic term.

Launched ahead of the first term, which commenced on 10 February, the “School Fiiz! Weight Off!” campaign is an integrated education financing initiative targeting the entire education ecosystem: parents, guardians, schools, students and education suppliers. Through a combination of convenient payment channels, accessible credit solutions and comprehensive insurance products, the campaign seeks to address both the financial and emotional burden that typically accompanies the reopening of schools.

Speaking after receiving his reward, Ssekidde Alex, a medical assistant at Rakai Hospital, commended dfcu for providing timely financial support through its school-fees loan solution.

“As the first term approached, I was concerned about how I would raise the school fees. Through dfcu, I was able to access a loan quickly and pay on time. The process was fast and efficient, which made a big difference,” he said.

Another winner, Doreen Muhoza Kamugisha, expressed her appreciation after receiving a cash reward for making her school fees payment through the Bank during the campaign period, describing the experience as a welcome boost at the start of the school term.

Under the campaign, parents and guardians who pay school fees of at least Shs 300,000 through dfcu channels or borrow with a minimum net take-home amount of Shs 15 million qualify for weekly cash rewards. Each week, 15 customers are rewarded: five for school fees payments, 10 for borrowing, with a total of 195 winners to be recognised over the three-month campaign period. Borrowing customers receive tiered rewards ranging from Shs 200,000 to Shs 500,000 depending on the loan amount.

The campaign also extends significant benefits to education institutions. Schools that grow their school fees collections through dfcu by at least 20 percent, meeting minimum thresholds of Shs 500 million for Kampala-based schools and Shs 300 million for upcountry schools, or take up a bancassurance policy during the campaign period, stand a chance to win a Library Stock-Up worth Shs 5 million to enhance their learning infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, dfcu is offering unsecured personal loans of up to UGX 400 million, dfcu Mobi-Loans of up to Shs 5 million, and school owners’ financing of up to Shs 500 million, alongside vehicle and asset financing solutions. Qualifying loans can be processed within 24 hours.

To further safeguard institutions, dfcu is also promoting Schools Comprehensive Insurance Cover and School Motor Comprehensive Insurance, providing protection for school property, vehicles, staff, students and third-party liabilities.

The “School Fiiz! Weight Off!” campaign is open nationwide and runs for three months. Parents and guardians can conveniently pay school fees via the dfcu QuickApp, USSD *240#, dfcu agents and branches, as well as partner platforms including SchoolPay, SurePay and PegPay.