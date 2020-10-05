Resident dies with Ebola like symptoms in Masindi

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tension is high in Kitanyata 2 village in Kiruuli sub county in Masindi district following the death of a resident with Ebola-like symptoms. 28-year-old Moses Abigaba died at Masindi Hospital on Friday where he had been admitted while hemorrhaging from the mouth, nose and other body openings.

Abigaba’s death has triggered panic among residents who want health experts to release results from the deceased’s blood sample. Residents say they are currently living in fear following the sudden death of their village mate.

Richard Businge, the Kitanyata 2 village chairperson says that Abigaba was first admitted in a nearby clinic before he was transferred to Masindi Hospital when his condition worsened where he died from.

He says the deceased’s relatives picked the body for burial but they were shocked when a team of health workers dressed in protective gear stormed the burial and ordered all the mourners to disperse before they checked the body and buried it without allowing any residents to get close.

Patrick Baguma, the Masindi District Health office-DHO told URN this morning that Abigaba was admitted on Friday with symptoms similar to those of Ebola and the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF).

He explains that after Abigaba’s death, his relatives removed his body from the hospital without the knowledge of the administration which forced him to dispatch a team to bury the body as a precautionary measure.

He says they picked samples from the deceased and dispatched them to the Uganda Virus Research Institute for examination to establish the cause of death.

URN