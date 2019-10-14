Pan African parliament approves model law on police

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pan African Parliament (PAP) has approved a model law intended to transform the Police services in Africa from what they termed as oppressive to one that respects and promotes democracy and peoples rights.

PAP which brings together five legislators from each of the African Union (AU) member countries, lacks legislative powers but can propose and approve model laws. The laws are then referred to the AU Heads of State for consideration and approval before they are domesticated and implemented by member countries.

The new model law envisages that the Police Service will be an independent, responsible, accountable and professional civilian law enforcement agency that respects, protects and promotes human rights.

The Police Service is also envisaged to have a close and positive relationship in partnership with the society it serves, and provide an equitable service to all of society.

The law provides for the role, powers, conduct and discipline and conditions of employment of Police officers.

The model law was presented by the Chairperson of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Ignatienne Nyirarukundo from Rwanda, during the PAP plenary sitting in Pretoria, South Africa.

She said that it would not be compulsory to adopt the model law at this stage but would have to go through considerations and approvals at the AU. Nyirarukundo said it would guide various aspects of policing even where forces are sent across borders.

“We have Police forces conducting missions out of their countries but lack clear laws to support them. This would guide their operations,” she said.

PAP members said there was need to have Police forces on the continent sharing similar attributes and standards and to avoid being used by government or the parties in power to oppress people and parties in the opposition.

Gambia’s legislator Alhagie Mbie said police must have standards in order for the population to see their usefulness and that the population should also feel secure with the Police.

Roger Nkodo, the President of the PAP said Some laws were enacted during the colonial times and still exist today. He cited a need for Police to respect democratic practices and to protect individuals rights and not to destruct their activities.

