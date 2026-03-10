Pamela Turyatunga appointed on Junior Achievement Uganda Board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Junior Achievement Uganda has appointed Pamela Turyatunga, the Absa Bank Uganda Sustainability Manager, to its board. She brings to the board a passion for empowering youth and students for the world of work.

Announcing the appointment, the statement from Junior Achievements Uganda stated, “Welcome to our Board of Directors. Your commitment to empowering young people aligns deeply with JA Uganda’s vision, and we look forward to working alongside you.”

She has been involved in training individuals and entities in financial literacy and guiding organisations in integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into their operations.

Commenting about her appointment, she said: “This board appointment is deeply meaningful to me because it aligns with my personal values and commitment to empowering young people with the skills and opportunities to thrive now and in the future.”

Turyatunga, in her daily role at Absa Bank Uganda, ensures that the bank remains a positive force for good, aligning with its ESG pillars of inclusive finance, diversity and inclusion, and climate action. She oversees the implementation of the bank’s Sustainability and Citizenship (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy.

She explained that serving on the Junior Achievement Uganda board will allow her to contribute her experience in sustainability and governance at a strategic level, supporting strong oversight, thoughtful leadership, and an opportunity to continue doing good in the community.

“Looking forward to contributing and learning from a diverse group of board members across JA Uganda, JA Africa, and JA Worldwide.”

She holds a Master of Science degree in Forestry from Makerere University and a Business Sustainability Management certificate from Cambridge University, Women in Leadership Certificate from Strathmore University, a Carbon Literacy certificate from the Carbon Literacy Trust (UK), a Diploma in Cross-Cultural Communication and International Work from Hald International Centre, Norway, and certifications in Client Relationship Management, Public Speaking & Coaching, and Leadership Training.

On global leadership and advocacy, Turyatunga is a recognised advocate for sustainability and youth empowerment at One Young World Management Committee – Uganda Chapter 2026, Junior Achievement COY24, and Stakeholder Engagement, COP29 Representation, and she is also a One Young World Ambassador.

In terms of philanthropy and social impact, Turyatunga is the author of Alyvea, a book aimed at helping youth make better life decisions. The book is distributed in schools, universities, and institutions of higher learning to address issues like teenage pregnancy.