Tuesday , May 9 2023
Pakistan's Imran Khan arrested

Pakistan’s Imran Khan arrested

The Independent May 9, 2023 WORLD Leave a comment

Islamabad, Pakistan | THE INDEPENDENT |  Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the High Court in the capital Islamabad.

Mr Khan was appearing in court on charges of corruption, which he says are politically motivated.

Footage showed paramilitary forces in armoured personnel carriers detaining Mr Khan after he entered the court compound, before driving him away.

He was ousted as PM in April last year and has been campaigning for early elections since then.

General elections are due to be held later this year.

SOURCE: BBC

