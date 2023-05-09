Pakistan’s Imran Khan arrested

Islamabad, Pakistan | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested outside the High Court in the capital Islamabad.
Mr Khan was appearing in court on charges of corruption, which he says are politically motivated.
Footage showed paramilitary forces in armoured personnel carriers detaining Mr Khan after he entered the court compound, before driving him away.
My reply to ISPR & attempts by PDM & their handlers to arrest me for two reasons: 1. To prevent me from campaigning bec InshaAllah when elections are announced I will be doing jalsas. 2. To prevent me from mobilising the masses for street movement in support of Constitution if… pic.twitter.com/IQIQmFERah
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023
He was ousted as PM in April last year and has been campaigning for early elections since then.
General elections are due to be held later this year.
SOURCE: BBC