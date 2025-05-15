Over 300,000 boda bodas operating illegally

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Bodaboda Union is verifying all bodaboda stages across the country to limit the number of those operating illegally.

Over the years, the bodaboda industry has grown fast, but with concerns of limited regulation and the setting of stages anywhere, often unmanaged and sometimes controlled by criminal gangs, with some riders operating without registration or training.

Frank Mawejje, the chairperson of the National Bodaboda Union, told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that the main challenge facing the bodaboda sector is the free entry, which allows anyone with a motorcycle to do the business even without proper training or regard for road traffic regulations.

According to Mawejje, some unregistered riders disguise themselves as bodaboda riders, yet their main aim is to engage in criminal activities.

Mawejje disclosed that the sector employs an estimated 1.3 million bodabodas countrywide, but about 300,000 are operating illegally, and don’t have stages.

He argues that although the illegal riders are few, the level of crime they commit is very high.

The union has partnered with local governments, especially cities, to close unlicensed stages and ensure that those operating illegally and on private property are closed.

Mawejje disclosed that in Kampala city, they have already gazetted 1,021 stages, and they are being vetted, so that those on private property are closed.

A section of riders and residents in Gulu City have welcomed the registration, saying it will help reduce the level of criminality and improve the safety of passengers.

Daudi Okeny, who has been in the business for seven years, said formalising the sector is what they have been yearning for.

Okeny explained that several dishonest riders steal from passengers and commit other crimes, which tarnishes the name of all the members of the sector.

Others, because of a lack of training, cause accidents and disappear. With the verification of stages, we hope only responsible riders will remain,” Okeny said.

Andrew Okello, another rider in Pece, hopes that the registration will lower the number of riders, who he said have become unbelievably high, forcing them to struggle for clients.

Grace Aciro, a resident of Aywee, stopped sending bodabodas on errands or carrying her property after one of them disappeared with her child’s school requirements worth 300,000 Shillings, two years ago.

“They bodabodas have become so many that you can’t tell who is a criminal, and who is a real rider,” Aciro said.

She said the unregulated operations pose more health risks in case of road crashes, as many are not well-trained.

“Many people have lost their lives because of reckless riding by untrained bodabodas. Some passengers have remained disabled physically and mentally, because of such recklessness,” she added.

According to recent reports from Lacor hospital, boda boda accidents remain among the top causes of head injuries and road fatalities.

URN