Over 240 suspected criminals nabbed in Kampala on Christmas and Boxing Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 240 suspected criminals were picked in Kampala Metropolitan areas during Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations. Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, revealed that most of the suspects were caught in the act of stealing from unsuspecting victims at music shows and church services during the festive period.

Among the arrested were 14 suspects who were preparing to invade a music show in Kiwatule on Boxing Day night. According to police, these suspects are believed to be part of a notorious gang operating from the Kinawatule suburbs in Kampala, known for snatching people’s property both inside and outside music shows.

“They were arrested in a disruptive operation by Jinja-road Police after we received information on their hideouts. They were planning to invade a music show in Kiwatule. This is a group of youths who attack people inside and outside the show after it is done,” Onyango explained.

Police in Abayita Ababiri, Entebbe, also arrested the suspected ringleader of a criminal gang, Lubega Shafick, also known as “Dog-City,” in an intelligence-led operation. According to authorities, Lubega had been wanted for allegedly leading a gang that terrorized the Entebbe area, particularly during festive seasons. “He was the ringleader of a gang responsible for robberies and other illicit activities in Entebbe. We finally apprehended him on Christmas Day, December 25. Some of his accomplices had already been arrested and remanded to Luzira Prison, but he had been evading capture while continuing to recruit new members for his illegal activities. He is now in custody,” Onyango said.

A preliminary report from Kampala Metropolitan Police indicates that several incidents of crime were reported during Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations, including gun violence, assaults, suicides, and cases of missing children. In total, 245 suspects were arrested.

One notable incident involved Pastor Clifford Ssenyonjo of Ebenezer Ministries in Kajansi, who allegedly shot and injured a man over a dispute related to his daughter. Pastor Ssenyonjo, a resident of Kivumbi Zone in Bunamwaya, is currently being held at Katwe Police Station for attempted murder. According to reports, Ssenyonjo shot his follower, Allan Muyimbwa, to stop his relationship with the pastor’s daughter.

Additionally, Jinja-road Police Station reported a suicide case on Christmas Day involving a 42-year-old night watchman who took his own life in Acholi Quarters, Nakawa Division. Onyango stated that the watchman had expressed distress to his brother on December 24, citing financial struggles and his inability to support his family.

Tragically, the watchman was found dead the following morning while on duty. Meanwhile, police have recovered eight children who had gone missing during various music concerts. Authorities are now appealing to parents who lost their children to report to the Central Police Station (CPS) to identify and reunite with them.

Police Spokesperson Kituma Rusoke indicated that the full national crime statistics from the festive season would be provided on Monday. He refrained from commenting further until the official report is compiled.

