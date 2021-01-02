Over 130 arrested in Rwenzori for defying curfew guidelines on New Years day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Rwenzori region is holding 132 people in custody for defying curfew guidelines during the New Years Day celebrations.

Uganda is maintaining a nighttime curfew which starts from 9 pm to 5:30 am as one of the measures to control the movement of people and human to human interactions known to be a super spreader of the COVID-19 virus.

But Rwenzori West Regional Police Spokesperson Vincent Twesige says that despite the curfew and warnings against defying standard operating procedure, several people were found on the streets after midnight on Friday, reportedly celebrating the New Year. These were arrested in a police swoop across the region.

Of the arrested, 49 are from Kabarole district, 35 from Kyenjonjo, 20 from Karugutu town council in Ntoroko district, another 20 from Kahunge town council in Kamwenge district and eight from Kitagwenda.

Twesige said that the arrested will be charged with disobedience of lawful orders and engaging in an act likely to spread an infectious disease.

But some of those arrested blame it on the confusion brought about by conflicting guidelines and lack of enforcement.

Whereas the president has maintained curfew between 9 pm and 5:30 am, some Passenger Service Vehicles – PSVs especially buses and taxis that ply longer routes like Kampala-Fort Portal and Kampala – Fort Portal-Kasese normally arrive at their destinations after 9 pm.

In most cases, this has left passengers stranded in taxi and bus parks with no means of transport to their homes.

URN