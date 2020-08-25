Otuke farmers counting losses after hailstorm

Otuke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Hailstorm has left a trail of destruction in Ogwete and Olilim Sub counties in Otuke district.

The hailstorm followed heavy rains that pounded the two sub counties over the weekend raving the entire Iooro Village in Olilim Sub County and Akadodek, Imatoigwokoto, Apengere, Tedam, Olilim and Abongodero villages in Olilim Sub County.

Soya beans, simsim, cassava, sunflower, millet, groundnuts and onions are the most affected crops. 80-year-old Selika Acen, a resident of Ioro village in Olilim Sub County narrowly survived death after the house she was sleeping in caved in.

In addition to losing her home and household properties, Acen also lost 4 acres of Simsim and 2 acres of beans to the hailstorm.

James Opira, a poultry farmer from Ioro village lost his 10 chicken during the rain.

Margret Ogwal, a resident of Tedam village in Ogwete Sub County lost 3 acres of simsim to the hailstorm. She is now worried that she will not be able to service the loan she obtained to invest in her garden.

Tadeo Oryem, a resident of Olilim village says he invested approximately Shillings 2 million in his soya bean and sunflower gardens, which were destroyed by hailstorm.

He wants government and well- wishers to provide them with fast yielding crops to salvage them from anger.

Sam Ogwal from Akado Dek village in Acanpii parish lost 3 acres of simsim, 3 acres of soya bean, which were ready for harvest.

Robert Abak, the Otuke Resident District Commissioner who went on ground to assess the level of destruction, says the district, which was expecting a bumper harvest this season, should now prepare for hunger.

He says the two sub counties have been affected by all kind of disasters.

He says district authorities are on the ground to assess the level of damage to see a way of helping the affected persons.

“Our GISUs and LCs are compiling the list of the affected people like those who have lost their shelters, those who have lost their crops as we have witnessed there is nothing now left,” he said.

Adding that, “We shall forward the list to office of the prime minister to begin requesting for some assistance for these people, especially some food stuffs otherwise it is going to be very hard for the affected household.”

