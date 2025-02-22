Orthodox Pope Rallies Christians On Peace, Unity

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Pope of the patriarch of Alexandria and the whole of Africa, Theodoros II has retaliated the call for peace and unity among people of different faiths.

While presiding over a special mass at the Jinja city’s resurrection cathedral, Theodoros II says that religious tolerance enables people of different religious beliefs to live together in harmony.

The papal sermon was attended by congregants from different religious denominations across the Busoga sub-region to jointly welcome Theodoros II.

Theodoros presided over a one-hour special mass inside the resurrection cathedral, before laying hands on clerical teams and congregants.

Theodoros also raised the need for human rights observation, with all people having the consideration of each other’s well-being.

He also rallied the church to always have special consideration for the poor, orphans and widows, among other underprivileged groups of people.

On his part, the bishop of the orthodox church in Jinja and Eastern Uganda, Sylvester Kisitu says that the papal visit has ignited them to selflessly serve the community needs with diligence.

Kisitu says that church growth largely lies in the general service of the communities, equipping them with the word of God and economic empowerment.

Kisitu further rallied congregants on hard work and diligence as the same will enable them to lead prosperous lives.

Theodoros has set off for South Sudan, where he is expected to preside over another papal visit.

****

URN