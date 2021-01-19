Opposition team up in Kasese ahead of LC V, mayoral elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition members in Kasese district have joined forces to serve as polling agents and mobilisers for the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC LC V and mayoral candidates. This follows the poor performance in the parliamentary elections which saw the opposition party losing three seats to the ruling NRM party in the just concluded elections.

NRM won the Busongora South, North and Kasese municipality seats. FDC retained the Bukonzo West, East and Woman MP seats. On Wednesday, the country goes into polls for LCV chairpersons, district councilors and mayors.

Winnie Kiiza, the national coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation and out-going Kasese district Woman MP says they have come together as opposition forces in the district to defend the remaining elective positions they are holding.

She contends that opposition forces in the district are conscious that NRM leaders have been misleading the electorate with false information against their competitors.

Florence Kabugho, the Kasese district woman MP elect says their NRM counterparts have been downplaying the success of opposition in the district. She says they are coming together to ensure the FDC maintains its grip in the district.

Atkins Katusabe, the Bukonzo County MPsays they want to diffuse all plans of NRM to rig elections. He says they are still auditing the election results especially for Busongora North constituency where the party believes they won the election.

In Kasese, the battle for the LC V chairperson seat is between the FDC and incumbent candidate Sibendire Biigogo Thembo and NRM candidate, Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi. The other candidates are Moses Bwambale of the National Unity Platform –NUP and independent candidate Emmanuel Kyalimpa.

The other competition is between the incumbent NRM mayor, Geoffrey Kabwanga and FDC candidate, Chance Kahindo Sibyabugha and NUP’s, Ahabwe Bwambale.

*****

URN