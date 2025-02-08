Opposition: Over crowded polling stations a form of cheating

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With just a year to the 2026 general elections, the opposition has raised alarm about the significant overcrowding at polling stations, particularly in areas traditionally supportive of opposition parties. They argue that this issue is not just a matter of logistical inefficiency but a deliberate tactic that undermines the democratic process by discouraging voter participation, which they consider a form of rigging.

Polling stations in Kampala and Wakiso are facing especially high voter density. On average, a polling station in Kampala Metropolitan area has 900 registered voters—nearly double the national average of 522 voters per station. Based on the 2021 voter register, Mathel Nursery School (Namui-S) in Kazo, Kawempe Division, has the highest number of registered voters in the country at 1,827.

The opposition argues that such overcrowding leads to long lines, delays, and voter frustration, ultimately reducing turnout.693 polling stations in Kampala and Wakiso have over 1,000 registered voters. A simple analysis conducted by URN prior to the 2021 elections showed that even if each voter was given just 30 seconds to cast their ballot—an admittedly brief amount of time—only 960 voters could vote in an 8-hour window.

With polling stations in Kampala regularly exceeding these numbers, many fear that voters are being discouraged by the long waits, which could ultimately lead to lower voter turnout. Indeed, the opposition believes this overcrowding has already affected voter participation in recent elections. In Kampala, for instance, only 43% of registered voters showed up to cast their ballots, leaving over 729,805 out of those registered vote.

The opposition contends that this low turnout is a direct result of overcrowded polling stations, which they argue are a form of election manipulation. They warn that if the problem is not addressed before the 2026 elections, it could severely impact the integrity of the vote.In contrast, rural districts like Kiruhura, which overwhelmingly support the ruling party, report much lower numbers of voters per polling station.

The average polling station in Kiruhura has only 433 voters, with the highest number of voters in a single polling station being 859 at Kabambeija Trading Centre in Rwanyange, Kashongi County—already below the average for Kampala. The difference in voter turnout between these regions is stark. In Kiruhura, voter turnout reached 83.7%, with 76,743 out of 81,891 registered voters participating—far higher than the 43% turnout in Kampala.

While population density and logistical challenges in urban areas may contribute to the disparity, the opposition argues that more efficient management of voter loads, especially in Kampala, is essential to ensuring a fair election. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Kira Municipality member of parliament, who is also the spokesperson of the Forum for Democratic Change the Katonga faction said this discrepancy highlights a significant contrast in how polling stations are managed in urban versus rural areas.

Ssemujju said no doubt having many voters at a single polling station discourages voter turnout. “In many of our places where you have these elites, it’s highly unlikely that one would want to spend four hours at a polling station in a queue. They end up not voting,” Ssemujju said. He added that even where polling stations have been split, sometimes it’s hard to trace someone’s actual polling station.

“In villages where Museveni has some support, there is one polling station. You don’t spend 30 minutes trying to figure out where you are voting from. These things might look small but they have a very significant impact on voter turnout,” Ssemujju said.

He added that even on the voting day itself, voting officials on crowded polling stations take more time in counting and declaration of results which increases the chances of cheating. “You find the Electoral Commission providing torches and in some places without batteries. Sometimes the EC is just incompetent but sometimes some of these things are deliberate,” Ssemujju said. As the opposition continues to call for action, they insist that the Electoral Commission (EC) must address the issue of overcrowding before the 2026 elections.

David Lewis Rubongoya the Secretary General of the National Unity Platform said they demand reforms from the Electoral Commission balancing the distribution of voters across polling stations, making the process more manageable and accessible for all Ugandans.

“There is no doubt this is a form of cheating. We demand that the EC splits these polling stations in order to make it possible for everybody who wants to vote to vote,” Rubongoya. Mucungizi, the EC spokesperson, has acknowledged the issue, stating that the Commission is aware of the overcrowding and has begun reorganizing polling stations.

When asked about plans to address concerns over polling station sizes in future elections, Mucungizi explained that an “organizing polling station” exercise was conducted in August of last year to assess polling station numbers. He added that a list of reorganized polling stations would soon be made available, addressing concerns about voter populations.

The goal of the reorganization, he said, was to ensure that the number of voters at each station remains within acceptable limits for both urban and rural areas. He also assured that complaints regarding overcrowded stations would be carefully considered and addressed.

Mucungizi further stated that, regardless of the number of people at a polling station, anyone in line when the polling stations close will still be permitted to cast their vote.

URN