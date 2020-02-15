Opposition MPs accused of dodging Tumwine censure petition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Members of Parliament have faulted the Human rights committee of Parliament and the Opposition for shying away from the censure process against Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine.

Last week MPs started the process to censure Tumwine over contempt of Parliament. MPs adopted the Human rights committee report that pinned Tumwine for frustrating investigations into the torture of Ugandans by blocking MPs from accessing safe houses and blocking MPs from meeting the Internal Security Organisation Director Kaka Bagyenda and consistently undermining parliament.

Although the committee chairperson Janepher Egunyu Nantume recommended that Gen Tumwine be held accountable for frustrating their work, Muwanga Kivumbi, the Butambala County MP moved a motion to amend the committee report to include the closure of the safe houses in the country and that a vote of censure on Gen Tumwine is initiated. But, so far, only 19 MPs have signed the petition.

Some of the MPs who have appended their signatures have faulted MPs for shying away from censuring Tumwine.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at Parliament, Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo said a few National Resistance Movement members have signed, but members of the Human Rights Committee members and many opposition MPs do not want to sign the motion.

John Baptist Nambeshe the Manjiya County MP says it is important for MPs to condemn the acts of torture through censuring Tumwine.

Barnabas Tinkasimire, the Buyaga West MP says he signed the motion and was happy that a Minister was being held responsible. He says some MPs have been threatened not to sign the petition, but they will try and mobilize some members to sign.

Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante says the real test is not with Tumwine, but on MPs and their ability or inability to safeguard the constitution of Ugandans.

The Opposition Chief Whip Ssemujju Nganda says that many MPs should sign the petition since it is majorly against safe houses. He says he has not yet signed the petition but will do so next week.

The MPs have only 6 days to collect 153 signatures in total, if not the move fails.

