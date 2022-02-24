Opposition motion to censure me is a mistake: Gen Muhwezi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security Minister Maj. Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi has described the move by the Opposition Members of Parliament to censure him from office as a mistake.

Opposition legislators are currently collecting signatures to censure Muhwezi for allegedly neglecting his responsibility in the wake of widespread incidents of torture, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, detention and unexplained disappearances masterminded by government security operatives.

As of Tuesday, February 22, 2022, only 81 MPs out of the required 176 had signed the censure motion casting doubts whether the opposition lawmakers will raise the required number of signatures.

Muhwezi says that singling him out as an individual to bear the responsibility for the alleged human rights violations was incorrect because there are different layers of security and defence actors under different ministries.

He said this while responding to questions from journalists at Parliament where he had appeared before the Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs.

Muhwezi, who doubles as the Rujumbura Constituency MP in Rukungiri district, also exonerated himself and the government from the accusations of torture, saying no court has proved any case of torture against the government.

