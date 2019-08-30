Opposition cleared to present electoral reforms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has allowed the Opposition to present their electoral reform proposals.

In January, the Shadow Attorney-General Wilfred Niwagaba and Ndorwa East MP gave notice to Parliament on his intention to introduce a private members bill entitled the constitutional amendment bill 2019.

However, the Speaker deferred the matter in order to give the Attorney General’s office the opportunity to present Government bills on Electoral reforms and constitutional amendment.

In August Niwagaba moved a consolidated motion in the view of amending the constitution to deal with changes in the electoral commission, the time to hold fresh elections following by-elections, donations in election period, involvement of Government officers in campaign among others.

However during the debate, the Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana raised objections on Niwagaba’s proposal, questioning whether the motion does not require certificate of financial implication, whether proceeding upon the motion is not contrary to resolution passed by Parliament to refer all amendments to the constitutional review commissions.

He also questioned whether a certificate of financial implication is determinant of compliance with article 93 which prohibits Parliament from proceeding with a bill which makes provision for imposing a charge on the consolidated fund.

Oulanyah however in his ruling on Thursday guided that; although any member bringing a bill is expected to bring a certificate of financial implications, what is before the house for debate is a motion for leave to introduce a private members bill to amend the constitution, and not a bill and therefore does not require a certificate of financial implications.

Oulanyah also said Igara West MP Raphael Magyezi was granted leave of Parliament to introduce the constitutional amendment bill on Age limit, and yet Parliament had already ruled that all constitutional amendments should be referred to the constitutional review commission in 2015, and therefore Niwagaba cannot be denied opportunity to seek leave of Parliament.

Oulanyah says he finds no merit on the Attorney General objecting the matter.

He ruled that the matter will be placed at the order paper and the motion will be dealt with and Parliament will decide whether to grant on not to grant leave to Niwagaba to present the bill on constitutional amendment.

Government has since tabled five bills; Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill No.17, 2019, the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill No.18, 2019.Others are; the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill No. 19, 2019, the Political Parties and Organization (Amendment) Bill No. 20, 2019 and the Local Governments (Amendment) Bill No.21, 2019.

Some of the Proposals are to ensure that members of the forces vote early, barring candidates from running as independents after losing in the primary elections, prohibiting all political party links with pressure groups, all candidates are to inform the electoral commission their sources of financing within 14 days after their nomination, declaration of results to only five people in the presidential and Parliamentary elections among others.

*****

URN