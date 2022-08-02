OPM embarks on distribution of relief food to Mbale flood victims

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Prime Minister-OPM has started distributing relief food to the more than 5,600 people displaced by floods in Mbale district.

The affected persons include the 150 households whose homesteads were washed away by floods during the heavy rains that hit the area over the weekend when River Nabuyonga, Namatala, and Nashibiso burst their banks. More than 20 lives were lost in the tragedy.

Today, the Office of the Prime Minister delivered 20 tons of maize flour and 10 tons of beans as well as 150 tarpaulins. Mbale City Mayor Kasim Namugali and Mbale District Chairperson Muhammad Mafabi told journalists at the city hall on Tuesday that the first beneficiaries of the relief food are those whose homes were washed away.

Mbale City Resident Commissioner Ahamada Washaki tasked the area leaders to ensure that the food reaches the intended persons.

Brig James Kinalwa, the Head of the National Emergency Coordination Centre said that the teams are still on the ground to ensure that all the affected persons are rescued from the disaster. He added that his office and the local authorities are working together to find a place where they can temporally resettle the affected as they await permanent resettlement.

The Northern City Division Mayor George Mwanika said that the affected families are mainly those lying on the banks of the rivers that burst and that these will be the first priority to be given the relief food.

URN