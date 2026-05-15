Global motivational speaker Nick Vujicic to headline ‘Beyond the Canvas’ initiative

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | World-renowned motivational speaker, bestselling author, and leadership coach Nick Vujicic is set to headline the “Beyond the Canvas” initiative, Reach A Hand on Monday, 18 May 2026.

Beyond the Canvas is a multi-faceted, Africa-wide platform designed to promote inclusive talent development and access to decent work for young people aged 30 and under, including persons with disabilities.

The initiative addresses the persistent gap in opportunities for young people to showcase their abilities in the creative industries. It positions arts, music, and performance as powerful tools for inclusion, advocacy, and economic empowerment.

Supported by CBM, Next Media Foundation, VEG, Next Radio, NBS Plus, Afromobile, Light for the World, and National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU), the 2026 edition will run as a multi-stage talent competition and capacity-building journey, featuring: Digital campaign launch and submissions; Virtual regional selections across Uganda and beyond; Interviews and auditions (virtual and physical); A structured capacity-building bootcamp; and A grand finale showcasing top talent

Participants will engage in creative expression across music, dance, poetry, visual arts, theatre, fashion, and other performance disciplines, with selected finalists receiving mentorship, exposure, and professional development opportunities.

Beyond the Canvas will run in stages beginning on 18th May 2026, with key milestones including submissions, virtual selections, auditions, bootcamp sessions, and a grand finale scheduled for 2nd December 2026.

Nick Vujicic

Vujicic is internationally recognised for his global message of resilience, faith, and human potential.

Born with tetra-amelia syndrome, Vujicic has become one of the world’s most influential voices on overcoming adversity and redefining personal limitations. His message, centred on purpose, mindset, and possibility, aligns closely with Beyond the Canvas’s vision, which seeks to challenge societal perceptions of disability and expand opportunities for inclusion.

At the event, Vujicic is expected to engage participants, stakeholders, and young creatives in conversations around resilience, leadership, and unlocking human potential beyond physical limitations.

“Nick’s resilience continues to inspire communities to turn adversity into creative power, and we are happy that Nick is here to share his story and inspire young people to use creativity as a tool for transformation and self-expression,” said Reach A Hand CEO Humphrey Nabimanya.

An estimated 200 submissions are expected from across African countries, with 15 finalists selected for the bootcamp and 3 overall winners crowned at the grand finale. The programme is expected to reach over 1 million people through digital and media campaigns.