Online procurement in gov’t agencies fails to start

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Online procurement in key government agencies that was planned to start in August has failed to kick off.

Ten government agencies were expected to start the online procurement on Thursday as the first step to move government procurement from manual system which is prone to corruption.

Sylvia Kirabo, Public Procurement, and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) spokesperson told URN they have not been able to use the online platform.

“Another date will be communicated,” she said, without divulging why it didn’t kick-off.

PPDA has in the last two months been popularizing the e-government procurement idea in different ministries, agencies, and departments.

The agencies that are expected to use the online procurement first are Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), and National Information Technology Authority Uganda.

Others are Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), National social security fund, Ministry of Finance, planning and economic development, ministry of water and environment, Mpigi district local government, and Jinja district local government.

While meeting government suppliers in May, Florence Nakyeyune, the project manager for e-government procurement, said the agencies would use electronic-government system for a year before the complete rollout for all government entities. The agencies account for a significant chunk of government spends every year.

Benson Turamye, the PPDA Executive Director, said in May that the e-procurement system will help fight corruption in procurement.

*****

URN