Online learning surges in Africa as demand for tech and market-ready skills increases

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Young Africans are increasingly sidestepping traditional degrees in favour of online tech courses that promise faster, more practical routes to employment as the job market tightens and local and overseas onlne job opportunities grow.

This trend, fuelled by the need for job-ready qualifications and the increasing legitimacy of online education in the eyes of employers, is changing how Africans approach career advancement in a digital-first economy.

Platforms such as AltSchool, Coursera, Udemy, and edX are reporting a marked uptick in enrolment across the continent, with demand for skills like software development, UI/UX design, data analysis, and project management attracting the bulk of enrolment.

Positions in cybersecurity, data analysis, and cloud computing dominate hiring lists, with South Africa’s ICT sector alone requiring significantly more cybersecurity experts to address a surge in digital threats. SA has a projected 20% cyber job increase by the end of 2025, coupled with an annual growth rate of 7.06%.

As of early April, over 1,200 full-time and fixed-term cybersecurity roles, excluding part-time positions, were listed on Pnet in South Africa.

In Africa online courses have struck a chord, particularly with university graduates holding degrees in less sought-after fields, providing them with essential technical skills to better align their qualifications with market demands.

“While universities remain relevant, particularly for professions such as law and medicine, their appeal is waning in other areas. A growing number of young Africans are questioning the return on investment of traditional higher education, especially in fields with limited career prospects,” said tech analyst Martin Macharia.

“Graduates with degrees in political science, sociology, or literature will often find themselves underemployed and will be forced to turn to online platforms to acquire technical skills that can improve their job prospects.”

In key markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Botswana, thousands of learners are embracing self-paced digital training programs over four-year degrees that many now see as outdated.

“It just makes sense,” said Marriette Atieno, a 19-year-old based in Nairobi, who recently enrolled for a data analytics course through AltSchool as she waited to enter university later in the year.

“The course is relatively affordable, flexible, and gave me something I could use immediately. I wouldn’t get that from a traditional university,” Atieno explained.

Affordability is a key factor behind the surge. A full university education remains out of reach for many due to the costs of tuition fees, transportation and accommodation, and time constraints. In contrast, online platforms offer courses for as little as US$10 a month or between US$50 and US$399 a year, often with options for financial aid.

Employers across Africa are increasingly valuing demonstrable skills and accredited certifications over formal academic qualifications.

African Leadership University’s report from February highlights a shift in hiring preferences, with 71% of employers favouring graduates with hands-on experience.

Companies cite problem-solving (22%), leadership (21%), and initiative (20%) as the biggest skill gaps among recent hires. Meanwhile, communication (37%), innovation (29%), and analytical thinking (27%) are the most sought-after competencies. Adaptability is especially valued in Zimbabwe (36%) and Côte d’Ivoire (33%), reflecting the need for flexibility in dynamic job markets.

ALU’s survey further found that school leavers are primarily motivated to pursue higher education to gain skills for their passion (26%) or to contribute to their country’s development (26%).

Over half (51%) prioritise work experience opportunities when selecting a university or college, with this factor being especially significant in Côte d’Ivoire (82%), Uganda (68%), Nigeria (65%), and Ghana (62%).

The focus on tech-related courses is also unlocking opportunities beyond geographical borders, with international employers increasingly recruiting talent from Africa.

With the rise of remote work, African learners equipped with in-demand digital skills can tap into the global job market, working for global firms without the need for physical relocation.

This access to a wider range of employment prospects further incentivises the pursuit of online tech qualifications.

Data from AltSchool, a prominent African online learning institution, indicates significant interest in computer-related courses, with Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, and Botswana topping the list of applicants.

It highlights the strong demand for digital skills in these key African economies.

In some instances, ambitious learners are sidestepping universities entirely, opting for a focused, skill-based education offered by online platforms.

But despite the convenience and affordability, online learning also comes with challenges, including limited hands-on experience, self-discipline requirements, and credibility concerns among some employers who still favour traditional degrees.

Many courses also lack structured mentorship, leaving learners to navigate their career transitions alone.

But platforms such as Coursera, AltSchool and others now have career advisors who are teamed up with tech giants like IMB, Google and Meta, to help students with the courses.

This approach prioritises efficiency and direct applicability, allowing individuals to enter the workforce or advance their careers more rapidly.

Often, the curricula of these online courses benefit from direct input from leading professionals in the field, ensuring relevance and practical application.

Moreover, the rapid deployment of new courses addressing emerging market gaps ensures learners are equipped with the most in-demand skills.

Meanwhile, mobile internet access, though uneven in quality, has improved steadily across the continent, facilitating the rapid adoption of online courses.

Tracking by mobile research firm GSMA shows mobile broadband coverage in Africa has reached significant levels, creating a viable infrastructure for e-learning. Platforms have also adapted, offering downloadable content and mobile-friendly interfaces for learners in low-bandwidth areas.

In its latest report, GSMA forecast Africa will account for almost a quarter of the 800 million new mobile internet users expected globally by 2030, adding 200 million new mobile internet users.

SOURCE: bird story agency