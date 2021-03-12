One-stop center opened in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction works of the Kasese one-stop centre has been completed.

The purpose of the One-stop Centres is to provide important services at a single location and to save time for both the clients and government officials. The idea is that citizens would no longer have to sit behind the doors of officials to find solutions to the problems since they will be able to get the assistance that they need at the very first point of call of the government facility.

In 2018 the Ministry of Public Service provided an initial 500 Million shillings for the construction of the center.

The facility was constructed under a project code-named “Service Uganda” also piloted in other four municipalities including Entebbe, Lira and Jinja.

The municipality deputy town clerk Kairi Kambasu says that the centre will act as a bridge linking local clients to bigger offices they have been accessing from far places including Fort-Portal and Kampala. He adds that there will be adequate space for all the government institutions to have tables at the center and quicken service provision to the population.

According to Kambasu, the new facility will also help feed the public to eliminate the bureaucracy in accessing public officers and information.

Godfrey Bwambale the Kasese Principal Commercial Officer who also serves as the head of the centre says they are already receiving overwhelming numbers of clients who would otherwise be travelling to other areas outside the district.

Eric Baluku serving at the tourism desk has received over 50 clients within a period in one month. He says that many of the tourists want information on how they can start up tourism sites and business connections.

Diana Musiime a receptionist says she has on average been registering between 30 to 50 clients per day seeking various information.

The centre currently hosts municipal commercial officer, Uganda Registration Services Bureau, Tourism Desk, National Social Security Fund, Micro-finance Support Centre satellite desk and Uganda Revenue Authority.

URN