One dead, scores injured in Nile Star bus crash

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person died and several others were injured in a bus crash in Maracha District.

The crash happened at Domuru Village on Thursday after the bus registration number UBF 218W belonging to NileStar veered off the road and overturned leaving the driver Bosco Nyeko Bongomin dead. The Bus was heading to Koboko from Arua.

Swaleh Taban, the District Police Commander Maracha said that the bus veered off after the driver attempted to overtake another oncoming vehicle.

Taban attributed the accident to overspeeding. He added that more than 20 passengers aboard the bus were injured and taken to several health facilities in the region.

The crash comes at a time when police in the region are conducting traffic operations to ensure the safety of road users.

URN