Old Mutual Partners with NxtPe and Airtel Money to simplify insurance premium payments

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | In a major step toward enhancing financial inclusion and customer convenience, Old Mutual Life Assurance has entered into a strategic partnership with NxtPe and Airtel Money to launch a new digital premium payment solution.

This collaboration introduces a seamless platform that allows customers to pay their life insurance premiums instantly and securely using Airtel Money. The platform also enables users to set up standing orders directly from their Airtel Money wallets—eliminating the traditional complexities associated with bank-based payment methods.

Speaking at the launch held at Old Mutual’s head office on April 15, Joshua Akena, the head of operations at Old Mutual Life Assurance, emphasized the customer-centric focus of the initiative.

“With NxtPe and Airtel Money, we are placing convenience in the hands of our customers. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can pay your life insurance premiums with just a few taps. More than that, the ability to set up automatic payments from your Airtel Money wallet gives customers peace of mind and full control,” Akena stated.

The move is in line with Airtel Money’s broader agenda to digitize the Ugandan economy and deepen financial services access for underserved populations. Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL), highlighted the societal impact of the partnership, saying, “At Airtel Money, we believe in enabling every Ugandan to do more. This partnership with Old Mutual and NxtPe reflects our commitment to simplify everyday financial services while deepening insurance penetration in the country. It’s digital inclusion with real-life impact.”

Customers can now pay their premiums by visiting https://kora.nxt.pe/oldmutual, where the service is live and accessible across the country. The digital payment innovation not only makes premium settlement easier but also promotes a more connected and financially empowered Uganda.

The initiative brings together three key players in Uganda’s digital and financial services ecosystem. Old Mutual Life Assurance, a subsidiary of the UAP Old Mutual Group, is known for its extensive portfolio in insurance, investment, banking, and savings across East Africa. NxtPe provides cutting-edge payment infrastructure to simplify transactions, while Airtel Money continues to be a driving force behind mobile financial inclusion on the continent.

Together, the trio is setting a new standard for how insurance services can be delivered—swiftly, securely, and with the everyday user in mind.