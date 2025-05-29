Officials warn against ID fraud, bribery as renewal exercise gains momentum across the country

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the National Identity Card (ID) renewal and mass registration exercise enters its second day, government officials are turning their attention to emerging threats of fraud, extortion, and illegal practices, warning of arrests and legal action for offenders.

In Wakiso District, Resident District Commissioner Justine Mbabazi issued a stern warning to money lenders who are still holding onto clients’ National Identity Cards as collateral, calling it illegal and a threat to citizens’ right to identification.

Mbabazi said such practices not only violate the law but also prevent Ugandans from renewing their expired IDs. “The President has been clear. No moneylender should take or keep a client’s ID,” she said. She urged those affected to report to her office for assistance or to initiate legal action against uncooperative lenders.

Meanwhile, in Katakwi District, Deputy RDC Vincent Savior Okwi warned registration officers and members of the public against demanding or offering bribes during the renewal process.

Okwi, who chairs the district security committee, emphasized zero tolerance for corruption and political interference, warning that any officer caught violating the guidelines would be arrested and prosecuted. District Registration Officer Irene Tumwa echoed the concern, cautioning against fraud, absenteeism, and poor timekeeping by registration staff. She reminded the public that the service is free of charge and crucial for accessing national programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM).

With high turnout already being registered in several areas, officials are also urging the public to remain vigilant and report any irregularities. Wakiso NIRA Registrar Timon Ainebyoona said that over 290 computers have been deployed at 30 registration centers and will soon expand to sub-county levels. However, concerns are already mounting over staffing levels and logistical delays.

Local leaders, including Tom Muwonge of Kasangati and Ronald Kasirivu Kabembula of Gombe Division, Nansana Municipality, praised the government for the initiative but called on NIRA to improve turnaround time and manpower at registration centers.

Rosemary Kisembo, Executive Director of NIRA, recently revealed that 15.8 million ID cards are set to expire by June 2025. Another 17.2 million new cards will be issued to previously unregistered Ugandans. The government has earmarked UGX 666.85 billion for the process, including equipment, technology, and staffing.

While the mass renewal runs until August, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily, enforcement efforts are ramping up just as fast. As the exercise gathers steam, so too does the government’s resolve to maintain integrity in the process.