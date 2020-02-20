Ochola orders crime intelligence boss to monitor, arrest patrol officers for bribery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police –IGP Martin Ochola has directed the Crime Intelligence Unit to keep watch on police patrollers for alleged bribery.

Ochola wants the Crime Intelligence Unit that is under the Command of Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Thomas Kasimo to monitor all highways and access routes and apprehend patrollers involved in extortion and bribery for prosecution.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the unit’s task is to conduct operations aimed at apprehending patrollers who solicit bribes from motorists and pedestrians walking back home.

Ochola’s order comes on the backdrop of numerous complaints by drivers and pedestrians being victimised by police patrollers especially in the night. It is alleged that most complaints have been raised by motorists plying Entebbe Road, Busabala Road and Kansanga in Makindye Division in Kampala and Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District.

Julius Muhirwoha, a manager of a Betting company in Makindye and resident of Salaama Kuleekana, says he has been stopped severally by police patrol and threatened with detention unless he pays his way out.

“Because of my job, I often move in the night. Football matches end past mid night and I have to ensure offices are closed once the last big game of the day has been played. Police patrol once blocked me when I was driving a car and I was asked to pay 30000 Shillings for my freedom,” Muhirwoha said.

Joseph Mukasa, an accountant, says he was arrested outside a pub in Makindye and was threatened with being locked up Katwe police station even when he had proper identification documents.

“I was not drunk and I was walking calmly on the roadside. Police Patrol confronted me and asked me where I was going. They asked me to present my ID, which I did. I was shocked when they said I should pay money or else be detained. I was saved by my military friend who I called that night,” Mukasa said.

Enanga asks the public not to lump all officers in the same basket because the force is fortunate to have so many outstanding officers working on highway and routine patrol to protect and serve the community.

Ochola hasn’t only tasked Crime Intelligence to monitor and arrest errant patrol officers but also drivers whp bribe officers to get away with traffic offences. Enanga rallies the public to take interest, capture footage of officers and suspects who are seen negotiating for bribes.

*****

URN