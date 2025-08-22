OBR distributes tablets donated by UBOS to secondary schools

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu (OBR) has taken a major step in promoting digital inclusion in the kingdom by distributing Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) tablets to selected secondary schools in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts. The tablets were donated by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) and aim to bridge the digital divide for visually impaired learners by equipping them with technology that fosters inclusivity and accessibility.

In June this year, UBOS donated over 5,195 tablets, previously used during the National Population and Housing Census, to four cultural institutions and twelve selected public higher education institutions. The Kingdom Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Benson Kule Baritazale said the kingdom received 120 devices, which they opted to donate to schools to enhance research and improve learning in the kingdom.

Baritazale emphasized that the tablets are far more than just devices; they represent the kingdom’s commitment to empowering the current generation with essential tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world. He also noted that the kingdom continues to seek support to further improve the education sector. Under this initiative, each constituency received one tablet, except for Busongora North and Bukonzo East, which received two tablets each.