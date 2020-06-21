NWSC faults road contractors for exposing sewer lines

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Water and Sewerage Corporation-NWSC has faulted road contractors for failing to repair sewerage lines and damaged water pipes destroyed during their course of duty.

Agnes Atwooki, the NSWC Jinja area Principal Public Relations Officer told URN that Jinja, one of the country’s oldest towns, had heavy capacity underground sewerage lines. However, over time, road contractors have left the lines leaking without making any attempts to refurbish them after completing their road works.

Atwooki says that although contractors commit themselves to repair damages before starting road works, they tend to shun away after noticing water leakages, yet pressure mounts on the utility service provider to replace the broken pipes.

Atwooki says that under such circumstances, their clients are denied access to clean and safe water for unspecified periods of time.

She further stresses dissatisfaction towards Stirling civil engineering limited who recently dumped their debris in one of the wetlands, blocking one of the major sewer lines from Kirinya prisons services and made no attempt to repair it for more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, Rajab Kiito, the Jinja municipal council spokesperson says that road contractors have been engaged and the sewer line will be repaired soon.

