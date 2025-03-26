NUP Women: We are sexually abused once arrested

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of women from the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) have alleged that they have been subjected to sexual abuse on multiple occasions while facing violent arrests. This revelation came during the belated International Women’s Day celebrations held at Makerere Kavule, the NUP headquarters.

The event drew hundreds of women who gathered under the theme: Women United for Action in Quest for Democratic Progress. Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze delivered a poignant speech, highlighting the disproportionate sacrifices made by women in the opposition.

She argued that women have borne a heavier burden than their male counterparts in the struggle against the current regime. Nambooze expressed dismay that numerous women have been detained by security forces, with some allegedly suffering sexual abuse they cannot openly discuss.

“As women, we face a double injustice. When we’re beaten or abused, societal expectations silence us. Many of us have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of security operatives, but speaking out is daunting. Instead of finding support, we’re often judged and shamed,” Nambooze said.

She asserted that many women have faced relentless political persecution aimed at instilling fear, as their activism has the potential to draw global attention and amplify the cause.

Kampala Capital City Speaker Zaharah Luyirika, flanked by other women including Ingrid Turinawe, the mobilizer of the Katonga FDC faction, and her counterpart Doreen Nyanjura, the Deputy Lord Mayor for Kampala, issued a rallying cry, urging women to rise up and challenge injustices.

“When we talk about the empowerment of women, I’m the Speaker of Kampala not because I was the best among all, but because I’m a woman who stood by my words, and who knows what to do, when to do it, and how to do that job. It is a long journey we have to walk, which calls for much strength in us. But as women, we vow to stand still until this country has been liberated from this regime,” Luyirika said.

Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, who was the guest of honour, shed more light on the disturbing cases of sexual violence against women in the opposition. She cited the case of Olivia Katende, an NUP supporter who allegedly survived rape by security operatives in a drone.

Despite the challenges, Itungo urged women to remain resilient and steadfast in their fight for the freedom and well-being of their children and families. “We have women who’ve lost children, husbands in this struggle. We can’t let their sacrifices be in vain. Let’s unite, fueled by hope, and work towards a new Uganda built on justice and equity,” Itungo said.

****

URN