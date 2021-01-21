NUP, FDC candidates bicker over inflated results in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) supporters in the Makerere Councilor’s race exchanged blows on Thursday morning after a disagreement on results from polls held yesterday.

Trouble started at 3 a.m. when the results of Nkrumah Hall polling station in Makerere University showed a different result from what appeared on the FDC candidate’s declaration form. It is said that instead of the 55 votes that the NUP candidate Winston Nsibirwa got from the polling station, the tally showed 65, an excess of 10 votes.

But Micdad Muganga, the FDC candidate objected to the result and stated that the figures were inflated by the polling officer from Nkrumah Hall because their declaration form which signed by all agents including NUP’s Michael Kibwiika indicated that the candidate had scored 55, and not 65 votes as indicated in the tally.

Although Muganga was leading by only two votes with a cumulative total of 601, the inflation meant that the NUP candidate Nsibirwa would lead by 608 instead of the 598 that he had. This resulted in a scuffle that ensued for about 30 minutes with both sides exchanging insults.

The FDC Candidate Muganga was punched in the chest by one of the supporters of the NUP candidate before security intervened to restore order. The scuffle forced the Electoral Returning Officer of Kawempe Division to halt the counting of the results and asked the NUP candidate to present a copy of his declaration forms.

Nsibirwa, however, spent the next three hours looking for the results that he had said was in safe custody. He had also alleged that the FDC supporters had beaten his agent and removed the declaration forms.

Muganga Micdad, however, said that they were very vigilant through the process, but were surprised to see that the results of Nkrumah hall polling station had been increased by 10 votes. He says that they have agreed that since the results of the polling station is being contested, it should not be considered.

Julius Kateregga, a NUP Candidate for Bwaise II says that their candidate was attacked, and the declaration forms went missing, but they expect the Electoral Commission to make a final decision on the matter.

He added that his results from four polling stations of St Emmanuel College, Jambula polling station, Liberty Primary school and LC meeting place polling were also altered although he is still in the lead.

A NUP supporter told URN on the sidelines that Nsibirwa doesn’t actually have the declaration forms. By press time, the Returning officer had moved to another constituency and the contested results were still on hold.

URN