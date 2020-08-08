NUP condemns blockage of Kyagulanyi’s radio talk shows

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The leadership of People Power pressure group and the National Unity Platform- NUP party have condemned the decision by security to disrupt the talk shows of their president, Robert Kyagulanyi.

This comes a few hours after security blocked Kyagulanyi from appearing on a political radio talk show on the Mbale city based BCU FM.

The NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says Kyagulanyi was blocked by heavily armed Field Force Unit-FFU personnel backed by armed vehicles on his way to the station on Mbale’s Naboa road on Saturday morning.

He says the officers mounted road blocks on all roads leading to the station and directed management not to host Kyagulanyi.

Addressing journalists at the NUP secretariat in Kamwokya, Ssenyonyi recalled a similar incident where the host and producer of a similar radio talk show on Baba FM in Jinja city were summoned for hosting Kyagulanyi two weeks ago.

He said that such incidents contravene the revised election roadmap that was issued by Electoral Commission directing aspirants to conduct most of their political engagements on the internet and via media platforms like radios and televisions.

Ssenyonyi revealed that they have now resolved to sue individual personalities both in government and in security forces abusing their constitutional rights while hiding under institutions.

He said the party will no longer stop at complaining and crying out to their tormenters but will use legal means both at the local and international levels.

Godfrey Kakungulu, the BCU FM manager said security had warned him not to entertain Kyagulanyi at the station saying he would attract members of the public.

He however explains that he informed the district security team that he had only invited Kyagulanyi and three other panelists and asked them to help him keep away crowds should other people come to the station.

“But to our surprise, police turned away everyone including Kyagulanyi,” he said.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson says Kyagulanyi shouldn’t have organised a political rally in the middle of the city if he wanted to appear on a radio talk show.

