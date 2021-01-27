NUP candidate wins Mityana municipality mayoral seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform- NUP has won 26 seats in the Mityana municipal council.

Mukambwe Faustin Lukonge, the NUP flag bearer was also elected mayor with 14,463 votes defeating the NRM party candidate and incumbent, Esther Ndyanabo who polled 5,616 votes while DP’s Richard Kyambadde polled 1,889 votes. Others in the race were independent, Suleiman Sempala with 56 votes and FDC’s Vincent Kiggundu who got 46 votes.

Mukambwe said that his election is an indication that people of Mityana were yearning for change in leadership.

In the Parliamentary elections, Mityana voted NUP’s Joyce Bagala as the Woman MP, Francis Zaake as the Mityana Municipality MP and David Lukyamuzi Kalwangwa for Busujju constituency.

Last week, Patrick Mugisha Nshiimye of the National Unity Platform was voted the LCV chairperson seat.

In Mubende municipality, the incumbent and NRM flag bearer Innocent Ssekiziyivu Bakulungelo won with 5,786 votes while independent Geoffrey Natigo polled 5,196 votes. Natigo had vied for the NUP ticket but lost to William Kakinda Matovu who polled 2,114 votes.

Bakulungelo says that he will focus on completion of the municipal market, address land conflict and poor garbage disposal.

URN