NUDIPU becomes official recruitment partner for Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On May 20, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) recognised the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) as an official recruitment partner, enabling the business to identify, attract and onboard more qualified candidates with disabilities across different functions.

The partnership expands opportunities for persons with disabilities within the business and the communities it serves. It will also support CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, in building a more inclusive and dynamic talent pipeline.

As part of the agreement, NUDIPU will deliver specialised training to CCBU teams to strengthen disability awareness, inclusive leadership and workplace readiness. This includes equipping managers with practical tools, deepening organisational understanding and promoting environments that recognise and support the unique strengths of employees with disabilities.

NUDIPU will also provide ongoing advisory support to help CCBU enhance its people practices and workplace policies – ensuring long-term, sustainable inclusion across all levels of the business.

“At CCBU, our aspiration is not only to reflect the diversity of the communities where we operate, but also to lead and advocate for a better shared future,” said Kirunda Magoola, the public affairs, communication and sustainability director at CCBU.

“People are at the centre of everything we do, from our employees to those who touch our business to the communities we call home…we invest in our people to foster an inclusive and thriving workplace that accelerates our growth.”

Magoola added that CCBU attracts, develops and retains high-performing talent, empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

“A culture of growth inspires passion, impact and continuous learning,” Magoola said, “Through authenticity, empathy, and collaboration, we create an environment where everyone can succeed together as a team.”

Partnerships of this nature demonstrates commitment by corporate firms to remove barriers, increase representation, and reinforce a culture of inclusion.

This initiative is central to CCBU’s aim to increase the representation of persons with disabilities, grow skills in inclusive leadership, and make CCBU a place where everyone can belong, contribute, and succeed.