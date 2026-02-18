Nsibambi tired of opposition politics, joins NRM

Nsibambi tired of opposition politics

Kampla, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Yusuf Nsibambi, the veteran Mawokota South Member of parliament has officially crossed from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), announcing that he is returning his FDC membership card at the party secretariat. Declaring his defection at the NRM headquarters on Wednesday morning, Nsibambi described his move as part of “the struggle for peace,” saying that the polarized nature of opposition politics has left him frustrated and disillusioned.

Nsibambi was one of the Chief legal strategists for the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC). He was always behind some of the lawsuits filed in the courts, especially under the leadership of Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

In announcing his defection, Nsibambi pledged to work with the ruling NRM, which he had opposed right from his years at Makerere University.

He was accompanied to the NRM Secretariat by several prominent politicians. Among them was Charles Ngabirano, Rwampara East MP, who served in the 11th Parliament on an NRM ticket but lost to Julius Tusiime before reclaiming the seat as an Independent on January 15, 2026.

Others included Topista Acamfua, Zombo District Woman MP; Mutebi Mugoya, MP-elect; David Okwere Beecham, Ibanda District Woman MP-elect; and Muhammad Ssentayi Muyanja, Bukoto West MP, reportedly acting as a lobbyist alongside Gyavira of Kyotera, among others.

The Speaker of Parliament, Annet Anita Among, and NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, received the group. Their presence highlights a coordinated political realignment among figures previously in opposition or with independent mandates.

Nsibambi, 61, a lawyer by profession and long‑time FDC legislator, was until recently the party’s Parliamentary Whip.

He served as Shadow Minister for Works and Transport during his time in opposition, but said that in practice the role yielded little influence because opposition voices were often sidelined on key pieces of legislation passed by Parliament.

“I am tired of politics of telling people Vimba vimba and they Kuvimba, nyiga nyiga and they kunyiga,” Nsibambi told supporters in a statement on Wednesday.

“I tried to kuvimba, and it broke my bone,” he added, using the widely recognised local idiom to express his frustration with opposition tactics that he says produced no tangible results for citizens. The former FDC lawmaker pointed to recent parliamentary debates, including on the Coffee Bill and other national policies, as examples where opposition consensus was lacking, and criticism did not translate into meaningful parliamentary impact.

As a result, he said, he now believes engaging with the ruling establishment offers a more constructive path for peace and national unity. Nsibambi’s political journey has been marked by controversy and debate. Born on April 4, 1965, in Kalagala village, Nkozi, Mawokota, he rose to prominence as a vocal opposition figure and held several leadership roles within FDC until his defeat in the January 15, 2026, general elections, where he lost the Mawokota South parliamentary seat to NRM’s Suzan Nakawuki.

Following the election loss, the outgoing MP drew criticism from some constituents for withdrawing personal development initiatives, including disconnecting a community electricity transformer he had installed and scaling back other support projects. He defended his actions as a protest against what he described as voter ingratitude.

In the lead‑up to his defection announcement, Nsibambi also held meetings with President Yoweri Museveni on national dialogue, seeking ways to reduce political tensions and address issues such as tribalism and political imprisonment.

These engagements attracted criticism from opposition ranks, with some accusing him of acting without broad consultation. Nsibambi’s shift comes amid reports of a broader realignment in Ugandan politics, with several opposition figures defecting to the NRM ahead of the 2026–2031 term. Party leaders have described these moves as strengthening national unity and development prospects.

In announcing his decision at NRM headquarters, Nsibambi said he hopes his experience on both sides of the political divide will help bridge gaps and contribute to what he calls “a peaceful, stable and inclusive political environment.”

****

URN