NRM Tribunal upholds victory by 4 MP flagbearers in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Elections Disputes Tribunal has dismissed petitions challenging the election of four MP flagbearers in Luwero District. The elected flagbearers are Gaddafi Nasur for Katikamu North, Abubaker Kalume for Katikamu South, Dr. Robert Kiyini Lule for Bamunanika County, and Agnes Kirabo for the District Woman MP seat. Kirabo, the former Central Region Youth MP, is now seeking the Luwero Woman MP position.

Nasur won with 9,096 votes, defeating Ronald Ndawula, who scored 6,931 votes. Kalume secured 16,692 votes, defeating Patricia Magara (5,880), Marvin Mugisha (5,747), and Sulait Nsubuga (366). Dr. Kiyini Lule won with 16,350 votes, beating Elizabeth Salabwa (4,002) and former area MP Ali Ndawula Sekyanzi (3,989). Kirabo received 31,779 votes, defeating Cissy Mulondo (28,443) and two others.

The losing candidates petitioned the NRM Tribunal, alleging irregularities including ineligible voters, intimidation, violence, and voter bribery, and requested fresh elections. However, the Tribunal dismissed all petitions, stating that the petitioners failed to provide substantial evidence demonstrating that the alleged irregularities would have affected the outcome of the elections.

In Magara and Nsubuga’s petition against Kalume, the panel ruled that claims of non-registered voters and introduction of new registers lacked clear numerical evidence to satisfy the “substantial effect” test. Similarly, allegations against Nasur, including the use of underage voters and voter inflation, were dismissed for lack of credible evidence.

Petitions against Kirabo by Mulondo and Nakalawa, as well as Salabwa’s petition against Dr. Kiyini, were also dismissed due to insufficient proof. The Tribunal, chaired by John Tusiime, confirmed Nasur, Kalume, Dr. Kiyini, and Kirabo as duly elected flagbearers. Following the ruling, Ndawula and Magara announced they will contest as independent candidates in the general elections, citing concerns over fairness in the NRM primaries.

Luwero NRM District Chairperson Samuel Buchanan also criticized the primaries, claiming they were rigged. With the opposition of former NRM contenders, the party faces a potential uphill battle to retain the four Luwero MP seats, currently held by the National Unity Platform.