NRM Tribunal delivers 45 more rulings, warns against extortion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Election Disputes Tribunal, John Musiime, has released forty-five additional rulings, some of which are consolidated decisions involving multiple petitions. He stated that a full list of the decisions is available in both hard and soft copies to ensure accessibility and transparency to the parties and the public.

Musiime explained that while the tribunal is handling a large number of cases, every decision is made strictly based on evidence and the law. He acknowledged that certain rulings have taken longer than the standard timeframe but clarified that delays are permissible under the NRM electoral regulations, particularly in instances requiring further investigation or legal inquiry.

According to Musiime, such investigations may include verifying tally sheets where discrepancies exist, or addressing complex legal questions such as candidate qualifications or party membership status

Addressing reports of extortion, Musiime issued a firm warning to the public, making it clear that no tribunal member is soliciting or accepting money in exchange for releasing decisions or influencing outcomes. He stressed that all communication regarding the status of rulings is issued officially by the tribunal through recognised channels, including email and WhatsApp.

He urged petitioners and respondents not to fall prey to individuals claiming to influence the process, reiterating that no payment is required or accepted at any stage.

Musiime further noted that the tribunal is on track to finalise all decisions before the nomination deadlines. He gave assurances that the NRM will present candidates for all contested positions without unresolved internal disputes.

In response to questions about external pressure or intimidation, Musiime affirmed that tribunal members remain committed and unshaken. He said the tribunal operates without fear or favour and is dedicated to upholding the integrity of the party’s electoral process.

Some of the decisions that have been delivered in the second batch include cases where two Professors are involved. Professor Mushemeza Elija was challenging the victory of former Tourism Minister Prof Ephraim Kamuntu as the Sheema South flag bearer, Mukesh Shuklah Babubhai challenging the victory of Herbert Anderson Burora as Nakawa West flag bearer for altering declaration forms, former Wakiso Deputy RDC Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha challenging the victory of Andrew Aja Baryayanga as Kabale Municipality flag bearer for politics of identity and sectarianism, and the seven petitions against Nansana Municipality flag bearer Idi Matovu led by Florence Kintu, among others.

Musiime, who was accompanied by the Party’s Director of Legal Affairs, Enoch Barata, said they have received reports from several complainants alleging that some agents are extorting money from them under the guise of helping them secure timely and favourable rulings.

Barata cautioned that no one should deceive petitioners that their cases have been delayed and can only be decided quickly if they pay money. He stressed that the tribunal operates independently and its rulings are not for sale.

Hearings for more than 178 LC5 and Mayoral petitions are scheduled to begin on Monday next week, and preparations are underway to manage the workload efficiently according to the top lawyers at the helm of the Tribunal.

****

URN