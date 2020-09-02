NRM supporters in Kyenjojo protest deletion of names from party register

Kyenjojo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Supporters of National Resistance Movement –NRM in Kyenjojo district on Wednesday afternoon stormed the office of the Resident District Commissioner Apollo Bwebale after they found their names missing from the voters registers.

This followed the display of the registers at the different polling stations in preparation for the NRM primaries that will kick off on September 4. Some of the voters found that their names were missing even when they had successfully registered.

David Muhumuza, who is aspiring for Mwenge North Member of Parliament whose name was missing led a group of about 150 protesters to Bwebale’s office in search for answers.

The protesters carried placards reading Say no to vote rigging among other demands.

Beatrice Birungi said they were registered in exercise books and promised that their names would be transferred to the main register something she says has not happened.

Amon Kasigere, a resident of Bufunjo sub county explains that after finding his name missing in the register, he was told to look for the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Winnie Ngobi so that he can be added.

He however added that even though he tried his best to be included, his efforts never paid off.

Muhumuza explained that in a number of villages in Kyarusozi sub county, more than 50 percent of eligible voters were missing. He cited Kitugutu village that has 570 known NRM supporters but only 227 were in the register.

He added that 600 voters were captured during the registration exercise in Kayanja village but they were shocked to find only 200 in the displayed register.

He argued that it might not be an error but a deliberate action to aid vote rigging in an area where he is standing against the incumbent Lawrence Akugizibwe and Leo Musinguzi.

Ngobi declined to comment about the matter when contacted.

******

URN