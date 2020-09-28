NRM mourns former Mayor Nasser Ntege Sebaggala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement-NRM Party has mourned the late former Kampala City Mayor Al-Hajji Nasser Ntege Sebaggala.

Addressing Journalists in Kampala on Sunday, the NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba said Sebaggala was a unique person who had a strong heart and passion for the vulnerable people.

Lumumba says that the deceased associated with both the elite and the vulnerable without discrimination.

She hailed Sebaggala for being confident with high esteem and being able to build different circles around him and beyond.

Lumumba appealed to the youth to emulate the deceased by having confidence in themselves to move beyond their borders”

Ssebagala died on Saturday at International Hospital Kampala. He collapsed in a bathroom at his home in Munyonyo on September 7 and was rushed to IHK with abdominal complications.

At IHK he was diagnosed with intussusception; a condition in which one segment of intestine inverts within another, causing an intestinal obstruction.

Last month, he sought the endorsement of the People Power pressure group to contest for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor.

Sebaggala served as an advisor to President Yoweri Museveni in 2012.

