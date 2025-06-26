NRM: Minister Kabanda unopposed as two withdraw from party primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjati Minsa Kabanda, has been declared unopposed for the NRM party flag bearer for Kampala Central Division parliamentary seat after two of her opponents withdrew from the race.

The aspirants, Baker Njuki Kyambadde, a resident of Kifumbira in Kamwokya, and Charles Nambavu, withdrew on Thursday after a meeting held at the NRM Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala.

Nambavu said that being a senior cadre, and mentored by NRM Chairperson President Yoweri Museveni, he found it important, respectful to respect the elders of the party.

Kyambadde said that he stepped down for the good of the party and to avoid internal fighting.

Dr Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, later declared Minsa Kabanda elected as unopposed.

Kabanda appreciated those who withdrew from the race and promised better service delivery.

On the other hand, one of the NRM Mobilisers, Joseph Ssewava Mukasa, said that they were at the Commission offices to select the best and since their young comrades have said Kabanda is the best, then she is the Best. He has applauded Dr Tanga Odoi for allowing reconciliation.

Kampala Central is one of the hotly contested seats in Kampala, currently occupied by MP Muhammad Nsereko, who was elected on an Independent Ticket. His victory in the previous elections was challenged by National Unity Platform’s Yusuf Nyanzi, albeit without success.

NUP’s Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya, has since expressed interest in contesting as the party flag bearer also for Kampala Central.

Meanwhile, the NRM Electoral Commission has kicked off the expression of interest for those who want to contest for special organs and the Central Executive Committee-CEC which is the apex committee of the party.

Kampala Central Mayor Uhuru Salim has expressed interest in contesting as the Chairperson for Kampala Sub-region.

Accompanied by dozens of youth from Kisenyi, Uhuru promised to bring ideas that help the party and improve governance by the ruling party, saying he has a good track record of service delivery. He said he previously contested, but his victory was robbed, and he now understands all the tactics.

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, also sent a representative to pick nomination forms to contest as the National Vice Chairperson Female. Her rival, Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who is the First Deputy Prime Minister, although she hasn’t picked forms yet..

She announced that she would be coming next week for the official nomination. Others include Titus Kiwanuka for Chairperson National Veterans League.

Also nominated is Agatha Nalubwama to contest for the Kayunga District Woman MP flag bearer race and Samuel Begira for Central Region Youth MP.

More contenders are still coming in small numbers as the nomination exercise nears completion on June 30th.

