NRM endorses Mubanda’s niece for Masaka Woman MP race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement-NRM leaders have endorsed 29-year-old, Edith Namugabe Kulabako as the official party candidate for the Masaka District Woman parliamentary race.

Namugabe replaces her aunt and former Masaka Woman NRM parliamentary candidate and incumbent, Freda Nanziri Kase Mubanda who succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday last week.

The decision to front Namugabe was reached in a meeting chaired by the NRM party vice-chairperson, Al Haji Moses Kigongo at Royal Gardens in Masaka city.

Namugabe’s candidature was proposed by the campaign team of the late Mubanda which eventually forwarded her name to the NRM district delegates committee for endorsement.

Justine Kasule Lumumba, the NRM secretary general noted that they couldn’t conduct fresh primaries because of the limited time and the fact that the Electoral Commission has already set dates for elections.

She explains that much as the party empowers its supporters to select their preferred candidate, this couldn’t happen because of the fear of escalating the spread of coronavirus disease given their mode of voting.

Shortly after her endorsement and being handed the party flag, Namugabe said that she has come to accomplish the projects and other works initiated by her late aunt.

She identifies the need to fight for the rights of the girl child and extend the skilling programs to the area especially among the youth who she says are married off at a tender age.

Namugabe will face off with five others candidates including Harriet Nakiyemba Ssebuwufu from the National Unity Platform-NUP, Grace Jane Nanziri from the Democratic Party- DP, Divine Namyalo Bwanika from the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC and independent candidates Joan Namutaawe and Joanita Nalule.

Section 26 of the Parliamentary Election Act of 2005, mandates the Electoral Commission to open up the nomination in a case a candidate dies before the election is conducted. However, only the affected political is allowed to replace their candidate with fresh nomination.

*****

URN