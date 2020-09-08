NRM electoral commission chairperson dismisses Rwampara registrar

Rwampara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM party National Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi has dismissed the Rwampara District registrar, Richard Asiimwe.

Asiimwe is accused of defying the National NRM party electoral commission Chairperson and announcing a new winner of the woman Member of Parliament flag bearer.

Dr Odoi says Asiimwe’s dismissal takes immediate effect. According to a letter dated 7th September, Dr Odoi, accuses Asiimwe of holding a purported declaration event to announce Anne Kansiime as the winner of the recently concluded District Woman parliamentary election.

“The registrar was well aware that Molly Asiimwe was duly declared by me as the winner on Saturday. As a result, he has been dismissed from office,” he added.

On Saturday, Dr Odoi announced Molly Asiimwe as the winner with 17808 Votes, while Anne Kansiime had 16566 Votes, Peace Kusasira collected 9813 votes, Esther Kirabo with 2147 votes, Agnes Tusiime had 3345 votes and Shakira Kasifa collected 850 votes.

But Asiimwe, district registrar on Monday evening announced that Anne Kansiime had won the election with 20,019 votes representing 39.04 per cent followed by Molly Asiimwe with 14,410 equivalent to 28.2 per cent, Esther Kirabo 1,715 votes equivalent to 3.3 per cent, Peace Kusasira with 10,007 votes, 19.5 per cent, Agnes Tusiime, 4,198 Votes, 8.1 per cent and Shakira Kasifa with 927 votes representing 1.8 per cent.

This has not been welcomed by Dr Odoi and directed Asiimwe to hand over all NRM party electoral materials to his Assistant Micheal Muzoora.

The chairperson of NRM national electoral commission says there has been foul play and that they have been investigating lots of issues. Dr Odoi says that those results announced by the registrar should be kept in their homes and not his office.

The letter that is also copied to the office of the Resident District Commission, the DISO, and District Police Commander is addressed to the District NRM party Chairperson and asks them to ensure that he vacates office immediately.

When contacted Asiimwe said he had not received the letter but was ready to leave an office like the letter will be asking him to do. “I did what I was supposed to do, so dismissing me from office is fine,” he said.

On Friday, September 4, the NRM party elected the party flag bearers across the country that has been marred with violence, vote-rigging and delayed result announcement.

