NRM Electoral Commission cautions RDCs ahead of party polls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Tanga Odoi, the Electoral Commission Chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has cautioned political actors within the party, including Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), to desist from meddling in the ongoing party elections across the country.

District-level elections are scheduled for this Friday, except in nine districts in the Bunyoro sub-region. These elections have been postponed to May 27th to allow local leaders to attend President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to Kikuube District.

The NRM will also conduct elections for the Workers League and Entrepreneurs League on May 22nd at the district level. To participate, candidates must provide proof of employment, a workplace ID, and evidence of NSSF or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) contributions.

Speaking to journalists at the NRM headquarters in Kampala on Monday, Odoi revealed that senior political figures, including Members of Parliament (MPs) and RDCs, have been observed interfering with the electoral process, causing mismanagement and influencing outcomes in various areas.

He warned that this interference, which undermines the authority of NRM electoral registrars, will be addressed in the party caucus meeting scheduled today. Odoi added that all officials found culpable will be held accountable. Odoi also issued a stern warning to unscrupulous registrars who compromised the electoral process, saying they will be removed from the system.

Jane Alisemera, a commissioner with the NRM Electoral Commission, announced that the party is currently conducting elections in municipalities and city divisions across the country. She clarified that these are college electionsare managed strictly by NRM district registrars.

Alisemera further outlined the fees required for candidates at different levels. Those expressing interest at the city division level must pay UGX 200,000, while league chairperson aspirants at municipal or city division levels are required to pay UGX 50,000. No charges apply for other lower-level structures within municipalities.

Odoi commended the commission’s work in overseeing the elections, revealing that out of 72,000 villages, only 400 failed to submit results on time. He added that of the 11,000 parishes where elections took place, just four sub-counties missed reporting on time, and only three out of 2,615 parishes will have elections repeated.

