NRM donates UGX 380 million towards COVID-19 response

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM Party has donated 380 million Shillings towards the provision of relief support to persons affected by measures to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease-COVID-19.

The cheque containing these details was presented to the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda on Sunday by NRM Vice Chairperson Hajji Musa Kigongo who was accompanied by the Secretary-General Justine Kasule Lumumba.

NRM now becomes the first Political Party to join hundreds of individuals and corporates to give both cash and non-cash items to help individuals whose lives were disrupted by measures to control Coronavirus Disease. The measures include the suspension of public and private transport, the closure of shops that deal in non-food items, and several other businesses.

According to the NRM Party Spokesperson Rodgers Mulindwa, the money was solicited from various Party members and friends of the party from various places across the country.

While handing over the Cheque, Kigongo appealed to other political parties to also donate what they have and also appreciated other people who have already sent in their contributions.

Earlier, People Power Political Pressure Group led by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine donated relief items like food, soap, maize flour and salt.

Uganda government’s budget for the response is about USD 77.8 million Dollars (292.6 billion shillings)

URN