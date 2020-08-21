Friday , August 21 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / NRM CEC:  Singh Katongole trounces Nyakaana to win Kampala
Covid-19 Image

NRM CEC:  Singh Katongole trounces Nyakaana to win Kampala

The Independent August 21, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Nyakana

Tentative NRM CEC Election results

✳ Chairperson
Yoweri  Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga    6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza   3,943 votes

✳  Vice Chairperson Kampala
Godfrey Nyakana-  2665
Singh Katongole –  4503
Salim Uhuru- 2,468

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |  Godfrey Nyakaana Amooti has retained his position as Kampala’s vice-chairperson  in the  NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved