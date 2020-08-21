NRM CEC:  Singh Katongole trounces Nyakaana to win Kampala

Tentative NRM CEC Election results
✳ Chairperson
Yoweri Museveni – unopposed
✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson
Moses Kigongo – unopposed
✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson
Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes
Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes
✳ Vice Chairperson Kampala
Godfrey Nyakana- 2665
Singh Katongole – 4503
Salim Uhuru- 2,468
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Nyakaana Amooti has retained his position as Kampala’s vice-chairperson in the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).
The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW