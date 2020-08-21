NRM CEC:  Singh Katongole trounces Nyakaana to win Kampala

Tentative NRM CEC Election results

✳ Chairperson

Yoweri Museveni – unopposed

✳ 1st Vice-Chairperson

Moses Kigongo – unopposed

✳ 2nd Vice-Chairperson

Rebecca Kadaga 6,776 votes

Persis Namuganza 3,943 votes

✳ Vice Chairperson Kampala

Godfrey Nyakana- 2665

Singh Katongole – 4503

Salim Uhuru- 2,468

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Godfrey Nyakaana Amooti has retained his position as Kampala’s vice-chairperson in the NRM’S to organ Central Executive Committee (CEC).

The NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi has just announced the results.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW