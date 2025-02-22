NRM caucus supports new UPDF law to try ‘armed’ civilians in Court Martial first

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The NRM caucus will support the proposed amendments to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Act as presented by the Attorney General. This includes a proposal of trying civilians accused of illegally possessing specific firearms before the Court Martial first, although these will be given the prerogative to appeal their sentences before other courts.

The revelation was made by Hamson Obua, Government Chief Whip in a statement he issued while announcing what transpired in the Caucus meeting held Friday afternoon at State House Entebbe.

The Caucus discussed the principles that are set to be brought in the UPDF Bill, that was recently withdrawn in order to incorporate changes following the January 2025, Supreme Court judgment that blocked the trial of civilians before the General Court Martial.

This evening, I met the NRM party’s parliamentary caucus at State House, Entebbe. We had discussions around the proposed amendments to the UPDF Act and the 2025/26 budget. I thank the members for coming. Details of the resolutions have been published. pic.twitter.com/asiEapvloh — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) February 21, 2025

“That civilians who acquired specified fire arms illegally be tried by the Military Court Martial in the first instance, with the right of appeal through the civilian courts. That provision be made to provide for rights of appeal from decisions of courts martial to civilian courts,” Obua said.

The NRM Caucus also agreed to back the proposal in the up-coming Bill to have serving soldiers accused of indiscipline to be first tried at the Court Martial, but these will also have the option of appealing their sentences in the civilian courts.

