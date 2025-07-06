NRM aspirants in Moroto accuse chairperson of bias ahead of primaries

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants in Moroto district have accused their party chairperson of taking sides and interfering with campaigns ahead of the upcoming primary elections. The concerns were raised during a harmonization meeting organized by the district security committee to align with election guidelines before the joint campaigns rollout.

The candidates claim that the newly elected district NRM chairperson has deliberately supported certain contenders instead of maintaining neutrality until the primaries decide the flag bearer. John Robert Adupa, LC3 chairperson of Lotisan Sub County, alleged that the NRM chairperson is closely associating with incumbent leaders who are contesting, which worries other aspirants.

Adupa warned that the failure of the chairman to unite all candidates could escalate irregularities during and after the elections. He also accused the chair of actively campaigning for incumbents and suspected plans to manipulate the party primaries.

Ceaser Akol Abura, aspirant for Matheniko County Member of Parliament, said the party lacked time to induct new leaders and newcomers in politics properly. He noted that newly elected officials are showing bias toward chosen aspirants, raising concerns about the credibility of the primaries.

Akol further observed that the playing field is uneven as some candidates face obstacles during rallies, risking strained internal party relations and possible defections. Akol challenged party leaders to remain neutral until flag bearers are announced, urging incumbents to stop safeguarding their positions aggressively. He revealed that aspirants now accuse rivals of gun possession, leading to arrests on allegedly fabricated charges. He called on security forces to investigate and prevent intimidation that frustrates open campaigning.

Andrew Napaja, also an aspirant for Matheniko County MP on the NRM ticket, accused the chairperson of siding with his opponent. Napaja claimed to have monitored his rival’s frequent meetings with the party boss and urged the chair to maintain neutrality for transparent elections. He also called on security agencies to regulate social media, where hired groups allegedly spread propaganda against opponents, risking violence. Napaja urged authorities to arrest these culprits and avert potential bloodshed.

Albert Lokoru, aspirant for Tepeth County MP, advised the NRM chairperson to remember he was elected by the entire Moroto community, not a select few. Lokoru urged the chair to introduce ideas that unite the party rather than divide it and highlighted concerns that some security officers have shown favoritism toward specific candidates. He warned it would be unfair to deny aspirants equal treatment, especially during these critical times requiring party unity.

In response, John Logwe, Moroto district NRM chairperson, refuted the accusations as baseless and based on suspicion. Logwe criticized politicians for wasting time on blame games instead of presenting their manifestos to voters. He pointed out that most complainants had not supported him during his election, preferring his opponent.

Logwe clarified that his office handles only administrative issues and not party elections. He emphasized his right, like any voter, to support any candidate of his choice without undue influence. Logwe vowed to remain neutral and serve all factions within NRM, warning campaign managers against intimidation tactics that tarnish the party’s reputation.

